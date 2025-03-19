Leaked iPhone 17 Air case reveals camera bar design and Camera Control cutout

X user Sonny Dickson shared the first leaked images of an iPhone 17 Air case this week. The image shows a uniquely-shaped case, which he jokes that “if you didn’t know an [iPhone 17] Air was coming, you’d swear it was a Google Pixel case.”

The image corroborates previous CADs and leaks about this rumored iPhone model. The iPhone 17 Air case is unlike any other iPhone case ever released. This is because Apple is reportedly bringing a design revamp to the back of the phone with a new camera bar.

Here’s your first look at a case for the iPhone 17 Air. If you didn’t know an Air was coming, you’d swear it was a Google Pixel case. pic.twitter.com/Qx4Smzh5Zo — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 19, 2025

Although the 14 Air is expected to feature a single rear camera, it will also have a design similar to the Pro models. More interestingly, this iPhone is expected to feature all of iPhone 16’s latest features, including the Camera Control functionality and the Action Button.

Since this phone’s main feature is its ultra-thin design, it was rumored that some of these buttons might be omitted to make room for an even thinner design. However, Dickson’s image shows that Apple could have enough space for all the features.

With a 6.6-inch display, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be 25% thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro. It will feature ProMotion and Always-On display technology. Another possible change is that the titanium frame will only be available for this iPhone.

The iPhone Air is expected to run Apple Intelligence with the A19 chip and 8GB of RAM. Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu believe Apple will use a proprietary Wi-Fi modem for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, in addition to the company’s own 5G chip, the C1.

Finally, while we believe battery life will be a concern for the iPhone 17 Air, a new display component might help Apple improve the battery life of the iPhone 17 models while increasing durability.

Below, you can check the latest iPhone 17 Air rumors and leaks.