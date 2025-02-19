iPhone 17 Air rumors: Titanium frame, 35W fast charging, exclusive camera feature

Rumors so far believe Apple will ditch the titanium frame introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro as it would move back all the iPhone models to aluminum and glass finishes. However, the latest analysis by Jeff Pu reveals the company might keep the titanium frame for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

While Pu’s analysis focuses on other key aspects of the iPhone 17 lineup, he offers some tidbits about all new iPhone models based on his info as well as various other reports.

For example, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display, the A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 24MP front-facing camera, and a single 48MP lens. While a single camera could be a drawback, Apple might add a 7P lens to this model, while the Pro versions would have 6P and the regular 5P. Increasing the number of elements in a lens enables wider apertures, which means this iPhone could absorb more light, taking better photos in low-light environments.

Besides that, Pu says that Apple or Qualcomm might provide the connectivity part of the iPhone 17 Air. Rumors say Apple plans to add its own Wi-Fi and 5G modems to this new model while it tests grounds to expand to the 2026 iPhone lineup. Finally, all new iPhone models might get 35W fast charging. While it’s far from what some Chinese competitors offer, Apple keeps making it easier to fast charge its phones.

That said, Pu believes Apple’s Intelligence capabilities might be one of the “most critical factors for iPhone 17 success, and the intelligence of Siri is key to watch, in our view.”

While Apple Intelligence hasn’t impressed users so far, the analyst says iPhone AI capabilities “is the fundamental driver for the replacement demand,” which we agree. While Apple needs to desperately improve Apple Intelligence to catch up with key competitors, tech enthusiasts have been more keen to upgrade to new hardware as AI features advance.

BGR will let you know as we hear more rumors and reports about the upcoming iPhone 17 models.