Kayyo is a free AI-powered personal MMA trainer available for iPhone users

Power Punch Technologies recently released Kayyo, an AI-powered personal MMA trainer for iPhone users. Completely free, this application uses Artificial Intelligence to create a few minutes of practice so you can train your punches and even compete with people worldwide.

Kayyo consists of two main tabs: Train and Compete. Currently, Train offers audio workouts with its AI Trainer, Kitt. Users can choose between five different exercises, three difficulty levels, and whether they have an equipment, a punching bag, or a partner.

Training type:

Boxing

Kickboxing

Muay Thai

Wrestling

MMA

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Difficulty level:

Easy

Medium

Hard

Equipment:

No equipment

Punching bag

Partner

After you select one option in each category, Kayyo generates a workout. From there, you can preview the techniques you will implement in each workout, such as Jab, Cross, Hook, etc. Then, it generates a 1-minute video with instructions on how to do each technique. Once you have mastered them, tap “I’m Ready.”

From there, an audio training starts when you press “Go,” and it says which technique you should use during that timer. Workouts vary between 2:30-3:00 for each round. You can do it as many times as you want.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

On the “Compete” tab, you can record yourself with your iPhone camera and participate in the Punch Rush. Kayyo challenges you to throw the most punches in 10 seconds. These videos keep stored in the app, and you can see how much you have improved over time – similar to how archived Instagram Stories work. There’s even a Leaderboard with High Score and All Time score tabs.

The app is free on the App Store and is still in its early days. You’ll occasionally find a bug, such as a timer not counting until you press pause and play again. Kayyo is perfect for beginners looking to get started in MMA or experienced fighters looking to fine-tune their skills with AI-generated technology.