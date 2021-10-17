iPhone and Android Google Search is getting a much-needed upgrade

At the beginning of this year, Google brought a significant redesign to Search on mobile devices. The new design was all about “simplifying the experience” so that users could focus on the information in front of them. Some of the changes include larger, bolder text, search results that stretch to the edge of the screen, and more intentional use of color. But Google’s not done tweaking the design just yet. Last week, Google announced that continuous scrolling is coming to Search.

Google Search adds continuous scrolling on mobile

Currently, if you search on Google from your phone, you’ll see a few results, top stories, and related searches. If you want to see more, you’ll have to tap on the “See more” button at the bottom of the page. Additional results will load, and you’ll have to repeat this process for more.

Going forward, you may never have to tap a button again for more results. Instead, when you scroll to the bottom of a page, more results will load automatically. As Google notes, most searchers find what they’re looking for within the first few search results. But those who want more information are likely to browse through at least four whole pages of results. This takes a few steps out of this process, as they can now scroll to their heart’s content without having to interact with the page.

Here’s an example of how continuous scrolling feature on Google Search could come in handy:

For example, for broader, more open-ended questions like “What can I do with pumpkins?” you may want to consider more results and inspiration before deciding how to move forward. Scrolling through a wider range of results may show you tons of options you hadn’t considered, like no-carve pumpkin decor ideas for Halloween, pumpkin seed recipes that make your pumpkin worth carving and more ideas for how to make the most out of your gourd.

Unfortunately, you may have to wait a couple more days to make the most out of your gourd. Google says the feature began rolling out for most English searches on mobile in the US on Thursday. It often takes a few weeks before these additions reach everyone’s device. In the meantime, if you are looking for other fun new Google features, the company recently brought a dark mode to Search on desktop. You can read more about how to turn on the dark theme right here.