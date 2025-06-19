iPhone 18 Pro display leak reveals three major upgrades

We’re a few months away from the iPhone 17 lineup introduction. However, it doesn’t mean rumors about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models aren’t making the news. As a matter of fact, reliable Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station reveals some of the display upgrades we expect to see for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

According to their leaks, Apple will maintain the same 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch displays for the 2026 models. However, the company plans to increase the display resolution to 1.5K. While this wouldn’t mean a noticeable change for iPhone 18 Pro users, iPhone 18 Pro Max owners would get a noticeably higher display resolution from 2796×1290 pixels at 460 PPI to 2860×1310 pixels at 460 PPI. This change would mean better visual quality without sacrificing clarity.

However, despite the higher resolution, the iPhone 18 Pro Display leak also corroborates previous rumors that Apple will adopt a single punch-hole display design, as the company plans to integrate the Face ID components under the display. While it’s unclear what it will mean for the Dynamic Island functionalities, Apple is preparing for the iPhone 20 anniversary, where the company will add all the front-facing sensors below the screen.

That said, this iPhone 18 Pro display leak reveals the first design change for the iPhone’s display since Apple introduced the iPhone 14 Pro a few years ago.

Finally, the only question that remains is whether Cupertino will offer a centralized punch-hole or if it’s going to follow what a previous rumor said that the selfie camera would be in the top left corner of the display.

According to BGR’s Chris Smith, the most important reason why Apple might choose this weird placement is identity: “That sort of placement might seem unusual for Apple, but there’s a big reason for choosing a corner for the selfie camera: identity. All Android phones with hole-punch displays have that camera placed in the middle of the screen. The iPhone 18 Pros would stand out immediately in that crowd of Androids. A selfie cam cutout on the left side of the screen will tell you that it’s an iPhone.”

Wrap up

The iPhone 18 Pro is still more than a year further from its release, so a lot can change in the meantime. BGR will keep following the latest rumors ont his upcoming lineup.