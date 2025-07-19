iPhone 17 Air leak might have revealed the model’s biggest flaw

Rumors claim that Apple is planning to debut an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max this fall. It’s said to be the thinnest iPhone model of all time, but you might be wondering whether or not Apple is going to have to cut any corners in order to slim down its most intriguing release of 2025. Based on a report from a reliable source, the answer to that question appears to be yes.

According to technology leaker Instant Digital on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the battery on the iPhone 17 Air “does not exceed 3,000mAh.” As MacRumors points out, that lines up with previous rumors suggesting the ultra-thin Air would feature a 2,800 mAh battery. To put that number into perspective, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 4,685 mAh battery while the iPhone 16 ships with a 3,561 mAh battery. However you slice it, that’s a significant downgrade in terms of battery capacity, though not especially surprising given the thinness.

In fact, you have to go all the way back to 2021 to find the last numbered iPhone with a battery capacity below 3,000 mAh (the iPhone 13 mini had a 2,438 mAh battery). In other words, it has been a while, and on paper, it taints an otherwise intriguing spec sheet.

Battery capacity isn’t everything

While many buyers will undoubtedly be put off by the smaller battery — especially given how important battery life is to most users — Apple has ways to compensate. For instance, Apple is debuting an Adaptive Power feature in iOS 26 that will “make small performance adjustments to extend your battery life.” If you plan on upgrading to an iPhone 17 Air this fall, that might be one of the first features you should turn on after setting up your phone.

Additionally, a report from The Information back in May claimed that Apple is planning to launch a new battery case specifically for the iPhone 17 Air. The company reportedly discovered during internal tests that between 60% and 70% of iPhone 17 Air users would be able to use the phone for a full day without having to recharge it. Compare that to between 80% and 90% for the other iPhone 17 models. It’s a notable drop.

Those who aren’t anxious to get their hands on an iPhone 17 Air on day one might want to hold off on upgrading. Battery life tests and detailed reviews will undoubtedly flood the internet shortly after release, so you won’t have to wait long.