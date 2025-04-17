Click to Skip Ad
iPhone 16e now being made in Brazil as Apple shifts away from China

Published Apr 17th, 2025 10:44AM EDT
Notch on the iPhone 16e
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

You might not know this, but Apple has been producing iPhone models in Brazil for quite a while now. Foxconn has a factory in the São Paulo countryside where it manufactures low-end iPhone models. However, as Apple continues to diversify its supply chain and reduce its reliance on China, it has been making iPhone 16e models not only in India but also in Brazil.

Brazilian blog MacMagazine was the first to spot that Apple has been making the iPhone 16e in the country, as a reader sent them a photo of the iPhone 16e box, highlighting that it was manufactured in Brazil. The blog also found evidence that the iPhone 16e has been in production in Brazil since day one, according to Brazil’s Anatel (a government agency similar to the FDA). Apple’s Brazil page also revealed the final part numbers of the iPhone 16e, which end in BR/A, while the other iPhone 16 models have the BE/A ending.

iPhone 16e buttonsImage source: Christian de Looper for BGR

That said, even before Trump’s tariffs took effect, Cupertino was already beginning to diversify its supply chain away from China. This shift started during the pandemic when the iPhone 14 release was delayed due to a lockdown at the company’s largest factory, followed by a workers’ strike. To avoid similar issues in the future, the company began moving some of its production to India.

For example, Apple was reportedly using an Indian factory to handle early manufacturing work for the iPhone 17 base model. This process involves Indian workers translating a prototype designed in Cupertino into a device that can be mass-produced. This phase has traditionally been carried out in China, but Apple is now diversifying it to India as well.

While Brazil represents an important market for Apple, the Foxconn factory doesn’t appear to have grown much over the past decade. Still, as navigating Trump’s second term might be an issue for Apple in the long run, opting to make low-end devices in Brazil could help mitigate potential price increases in the US and other markets.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

