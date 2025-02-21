iPhone 16e benchmark reveals 15% lower performance than iPhone 16

Ahead of the official sale of the iPhone 16e, MySmartPrice spotted the first Geekbench score for Apple’s new iPhone. Using Geekbench 6 Metal benchmark results, we now know a few unconfirmed features about this device.

For example, it’s been revealed that the iPhone 16e features 8GB of RAM. While we already expected that since Apple says 8GB of RAM is the minimum requirement for Apple Intelligence applications, we now have confirmation of that.

Besides that, the benchmark for iPhone 16e reveals the real impact of Apple’s chip-binned A18 processor. According to the tests, the iPhone 16e is around 15% lower than the iPhone 16 models at 24,188 points in graphics. While this is still pretty impressive, seeing the impact of a missing GPU core is interesting.

Of course, this is not the first time Apple has taken advantage of chip binning on its products. The current Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic doesn’t have all the same cores as an iPhone 13, and the same is worth it for the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip.

Even though these processors should work similarly to higher-end versions, these binned chips help manufacturers maximize yield while reducing waste.

As Apple already revealed, the A18 chip inside the iPhone 16e has a 4-core GPU, while the iPhone 16 features a 5-core GPU. Both CPU cores remain at six.

Until we can put our hands on the new iPhone 16e, it’s unclear how much these benchmark results could impact the daily usage of this iPhone. A side-by-side comparison might reveal a slightly poor performance, but it’s probably something people won’t really notice when they have this iPhone with them.

Of course, once we get the new iPhone 16e, BGR will provide complete coverage, including hands-on and a proper review.