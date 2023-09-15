iPhone 15 and 15 Pro’s bigger battery capacities revealed by Chinese database

With pre-orders of the new iPhone 15 series starting today, a Chinese regulatory database, which last year correctly revealed the battery capacity of all iPhone 14 models, has shared the battery details of all new iPhones.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

While comparing the iPhone 14 with the iPhone 13 series was a disappointment due to smaller batteries, Apple has again increased this component for the new models. The information comes from MySmartPrice, which also discovered yesterday a Geekbench score of the new A17 Pro processor.

Interestingly, while battery capacity is bigger, Apple is still promoting the same measures as it did with last year’s phones. Usually, the company highlights a better battery when the gains are considerable between generations. Since many users complain about the fast-draining battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, we’ll have to discover if there’s a gain not announced by Apple or if the new technologies are more power-consuming.

iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max 4,422mAh 4,323mAh iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 14 Pro 3,274mAh 3,200mAh iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 14 Plus 4,383mAh 4,325mAh iPhone 15 iPhone 14 3,349mAh 3,279mAh

The most significant improvements were for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although these battery increases might not be enough to give users a lot more juice, bigger is always better in this case.

With the official release date of the iPhone 15 on September 22, we’ll still have to wait a bit longer to discover more details about these phones: how they perform in real life, the advantages of the A17 Pro chip, the new cameras with Smart HDR 5, and even which other components Apple has improved and didn’t talk about.

BGR will keep following all the latest details about the new iPhones.