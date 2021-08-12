iPhone 13 leak reveals how Apple will fit bigger batteries in new models

2021 is primed to be an interesting year for Apple’s iPhone. By all accounts, the iPhone 13 is a rather substantial upgrade. In addition to a faster processor, we expect exciting new camera features, smaller notches, and higher refresh rates. These are all noteworthy changes, sure to turn heads this fall. But sometimes, the more predictable upgrades are the most useful. To that point, a new report claims to reveal how Apple plans to put bigger batteries in the iPhone 13.

How will the iPhone 13 have bigger batteries?

According to TrendForce, this is how Apple will fit bigger batteries in similar-sized phones:

The iPhone 13 will see a shift in its charging circuit board from the previous rigid-flex PCB design to a new design featuring SiP [System-in-Package] combined with flexible PCB. The space-saving feature of this new design will also likely result in increased battery capacity.

In a recent survey, prospective iPhone upgraders said the iPhone 13 feature they were most excited about was a higher refresh rate. Recent reports have claimed that the iPhone 13 series will be the first to feature 120Hz displays. The catch is that the higher refresh rate might be exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Meanwhile, every model should have a bigger battery.

We won’t know the precise specifications of the new models until they launch. That said, a previous leak claimed that the iPhone 13 mini will feature a 2,406mAh battery (8% increase over the 2,227mAh battery of the iPhone 12 mini), the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will feature a 3,095mAh battery (10% increase over the 2,815mAh battery of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro), and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 4,352mAh battery (18% increase over the 3,687mAh battery of the iPhone 12 Pro Max).

What else to expect from the iPhone 13

There were several other notable details in the TrendForce report. It suggests that Apple will extend support for mmWave 5G to more countries. Additionally, lacking massive upgrades, Apple is expected to align the prices of the newest models with those of the iPhone 12. TrendForce believes that this will help Apple “maintain its growth trajectory for two consecutive years.” Finally, Apple’s new A15 chip is expected to enable “improved performance and decreased power consumption.”

Apple has yet to announce a date for its next big media event. That hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating. The latest rumors point to a September 14th reveal, which would suggest a release date of September 24th. We’ll be sure to let you know when the dates are official.

