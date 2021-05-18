Rumor says Apple’s iPhone 13 will come in this exciting new color

Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup may include a brand new Rose Pink color option, according to a brand new rumor making the rounds on Twitter. Originally posted by the Peng Store Twitter account earlier this month, the rumor claims that Apple will unveil introduce a pink iPhone model in December of 2021.

The timing of the rumored release date is interesting to the extent that it’s two months after Apple is expected to release its full iPhone 13 lineup. While the iPhone 12 release was staggered across October and November due to the coronavirus pandemic, credible sources have indicated that all of Apple’s new iPhone 13 models will arrive in stores by September.

That, however, isn’t a reason to disregard this rumor completely. On the contrary, Apple in the past has released new iPhone color models months after the initial launch. We’ve seen Apple do this a few times with its (Product) Red iPhone models and, most recently, we saw Apple introduce a brand new purple iPhone 12 at its recent media event in late April where we saw Apple unveil new iMacs, a new Apple TV, and, of course, the AirTag.

That said, the tweet that got this particular rumor started can be seen below:

iPhone 13 Pro Max Rose Pink coming soon in December 2021 💕 pic.twitter.com/B4gPiO1MGC — PENG STORE  (@PengPhones) May 5, 2021

It’s also worth mentioning that Apple in recent years has started to explore new iPhone color options on a consistent basis. In some instances, Apple will introduce a color one year, only to replace it entirely with a different color the next year. As a prime example, the Midnight Green color option on the iPhone 11 Pro was replaced with a Pacific Blue option on the iPhone 12.

So while we can’t speak to the accuracy of the pink iPhone 13 rumor specifically, Apple’s recent history has given us enough evidence to, at the very least, not discard it out of hand.

New color options aside, we’ve seen reports indicating that the iPhone 13 will include an Always-On Display, similar to what we’ve already seen on the Apple Watch. According to reports, the Always-On Display will only show users the time, battery percentage, and incoming notifications.

Noted leaker Max Weinbach said the following earlier this year:

Always-On Display will have minimal customizability. Current design basically looks like a toned down lockscreen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display it just like you’re used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporarily.

Other iPhone 13 features we can look forward to include a 120Hz ProMotion display, Portrait Mode support for video recording, a smaller notch, and more advanced camera functionality across the board. And though it’s a feature many iPhone users want, there’s no indication we’ll see the return of Touch ID to the iPhone anytime this year.

