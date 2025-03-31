iPadOS 18.4 is now available- here are 5 features to try right now

After a boring iPadOS 18.3 update, Apple has finally released iPadOS 18.4 with several important features, including some that should have already been available. Here’s everything new with this software update, including new Apple Intelligence features.

The most important update coming with iPadOS 18.4 is the all-new Mail experience. However, there are four other features worth noting:

After adding this new Mail to iOS 18.2, Apple is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment. New Apple Intelligence languages: Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India.

Apple finally added the seven emojis teased by the Unicode Consortium last year. Still, they’re not as fun as you’d expect. AirPods Max lossless support: If you own the USB-C AirPods Max, you can enjoy lossless audio by plugging a USB-C cable from your headphones to your USB-C iPad.

iPadOS 18.4 also adds the following features and tweaks:

Genmoji: Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.”

Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.” Apple News+ Food: This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more.

This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more. Ambient music: iPadOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing.

iPadOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing. Apple Maps change: You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPad.

Alongside this new software update, Apple also released iOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, watchOS 11.4, tvOS 18.4, and visionOS 2.4.