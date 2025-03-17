iPadOS 18.4 beta 4 available with 8 new features

Apple follows the iPadOS 18.4 testing with beta 4. After a mild iPadOS 18.3 update, Cupertino has much more to unveil for the company’s tablets. Here’s everything new with this upcoming software update, including new Apple Intelligence features.

The most important update coming with iPadOS 18.4 is the all-new Mail experience. This is what you can expect:

After adding this new Mail to iOS 18.2, Apple is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment. New Apple Intelligence languages: Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India.

The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options. Genmoji: Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.”

In addition to these Apple Intelligence features, iPadOS 18.4 beta 4 adds the following functions and tweaks:

Apple News+ Food: This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more.

iPadOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing. Apple Maps change: You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPad.

You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPad. New emoji: Apple finally added the seven emojis teased by the Unicode Consortium last year. Still, they’re not as fun as you’d expect.

Alongside this new build, Apple seeded the fourth test versions of iOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, watchOS 11.4, tvOS 18.4, and visionOS 2.4. We’ll let you know if we find anything new with it.