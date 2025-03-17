Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Behold: The craziest dash cam you've ever seen!
Home Tech Apps & Software

iPadOS 18.4 beta 4 available with 8 new features

By
Published Mar 17th, 2025 1:08PM EDT
Portal on iPad Favorite M4 iPad Pro apps
Image: José Adorno for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple follows the iPadOS 18.4 testing with beta 4. After a mild iPadOS 18.3 update, Cupertino has much more to unveil for the company’s tablets. Here’s everything new with this upcoming software update, including new Apple Intelligence features.

The most important update coming with iPadOS 18.4 is the all-new Mail experience. This is what you can expect:

  • All-new Mail experience: After adding this new Mail to iOS 18.2, Apple is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.
  • New Apple Intelligence languages: Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India.
  • Image Playground: The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options.
  • Genmoji: Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.”

In addition to these Apple Intelligence features, iPadOS 18.4 beta 4 adds the following functions and tweaks:

  • Apple News+ Food: This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more.
  • Ambient music: iPadOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing.
  • Apple Maps change: You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPad.
  • New emoji: Apple finally added the seven emojis teased by the Unicode Consortium last year. Still, they’re not as fun as you’d expect.

Alongside this new build, Apple seeded the fourth test versions of iOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, watchOS 11.4, tvOS 18.4, and visionOS 2.4. We’ll let you know if we find anything new with it.

Don’t Miss: iPadOS 18: Features, beta, download, Apple Intelligence, release date, and more

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News