iOS 18.4 beta 1 expected to be released today after delays

iOS 18.3 has been available for almost a month now. Still, iPhone users have been waiting for iOS 18.4, supposedly the biggest iOS 18 update so far. However, as the first beta has been taking forever to release, reports suggest that Apple won’t deliver many of the features expected for this update.

As previously announced by Apple, iOS 18.4 was expected to have important new features, including on-screen Siri awareness. This could help the personal assistant finally understand context and look through your messages and apps to find precisely what you need. Unfortunately, it seems this might have been delayed to iOS 18.5.

Apple is also expected to offer other minor features, such as creating images in Image Playground in Sketch style and a better display of Priority Notifications across Apple and third-party apps.

That said, only one major change is expected to arrive with iOS 18.4, and we might already see it with beta 1 today: Apple Intelligence expanding to new languages. In this update, Apple says its AI platform will support Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that iOS 18.4 beta 1 might be released today. The journalist expects an “unusual Friday beta cycle today,” as the company was previously rumored to release new betas on Tuesday.

I’d expect an unusual Friday beta cycle today *barring* any additional unforeseen delays. https://t.co/lwJxFrbfbJ — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 21, 2025

Another tidbit gives us more certainty that iOS 18.4 beta 1 might actually be released today. This Thursday, an anonymous X leaker posted a few builds Apple has been testing of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 beta.

Besides expanding Apple Intelligence, visionOS 2.4 is rumored to add Apple Intelligence to Apple Vision Pro, a revamped guest mode, and a new app.

Of course, BGR will let you know once Cupertino releases the new betas, which are expected to be launched publicly in early April.