iOS 18.2 finally brings back my favorite iPhone Lock Screen feature

Apple just started the testing cycle of iOS 18.2. This upcoming software update will be packed with long-awaited Apple Intelligence features, such as Genmoji, Image Playground, Visual Intelligence, and ChatGPT integration. However, I want this update released as soon as possible because Apple just readded one of my favorite Lock Screen features.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple is bringing back the volume slider to the iPhone Lock Screen. This function was removed in 2022 with iOS 16, and it was unclear why Apple only left it working with AirPlay. That said, I could only take advantage of this feature if I were controlling my HomePod or Apple TV.

Fortunately, it’s now making a comeback as an accessibility function. Here’s how you can always have the volume slider on the iPhone Lock Screen.

How to add the volume slider to the iPhone Lock Screen on iOS 18.2

With iOS 18.2 installed on your device (it’s important to note it’s currently only available to developers with an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 16), follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app and then tap Accessibility

Under Audio and Visual, there’s a toggle with Always Show Volume Control

Turn it on to have this feature on every time you’re playing a media with your iPhone

While you might think this is not a big deal, I find the volume slider on the iPhone Lock Screen more convenient than other workarounds for seeing how loud my music is playing or adjusting it.

Over the past few years, Apple has completely revamped the iPhone Lock Screen. However, it feels it has overcomplicated some features, such as how difficult it is today to change wallpapers or, in this case, control the volume of a media player.

Keep following BGR for the latest news on iOS 18.2 and Apple’s upcoming features for its iPhone models.