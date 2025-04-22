Instagram’s Edits app is now available to rival CapCut

Early this year, Instagram announced it would release a new app called Edits, which is a direct rival to CapCut. Well, it’s now available. Meta is no stranger to copying apps and their key features. After all, Snapchat’s Snaps quickly became Stories across all Meta apps. Additionally, the company started offering live streams to compete with Periscope (do you remember that one?), and even released Threads to compete with a declining Twitter.

With all the drama surrounding TikTok, it’s no surprise that Instagram Edits is emerging as the new go-to option to rival CapCut. According to the company, the Instagram Edits app is “designed for creators,” but it won’t be limited to Instagram, Facebook, or Meta’s platforms. In fact, Meta wants you to use it for “any platform.”

Instagram says Edits has three main focuses:

Your creative process in one place by keeping track of ideas, managing projects, editing, and exporting watermark-free without leaving the app

Creating better videos with powerful tools like a high-quality camera, a frame-accurate timeline, and effects like cutouts or AI-powered animations

Insights to guide your content using an inspiration feed of reels with trending audio and performance signals that show you what’s working

These are some of the top Instagram Edits features:

Ideas: Keep everything in one place, from new videos to notes to your saved reels

Keep everything in one place, from new videos to notes to your saved reels Inspiration: Get inspired by brownish reels with trending audio

Get inspired by brownish reels with trending audio Projects: Organize and manage multiple projects in one place

Organize and manage multiple projects in one place Camera: Capture up to 10 minutes and publish in enhanced video quality

Capture up to 10 minutes and publish in enhanced video quality Green Screen: Easily replace and edit backgrounds in one tap

Easily replace and edit backgrounds in one tap Timeline: Arrange and adjust clips with precision

Arrange and adjust clips with precision Audio Library: Access the full Instagram music and sound libraries

Access the full Instagram music and sound libraries Captions: Add context and accessibility to your videos with automatic captioning available in multiple languages

Add context and accessibility to your videos with automatic captioning available in multiple languages Cutouts: Isolate specific people or objects by making your video more dynamic

Isolate specific people or objects by making your video more dynamic Animate: Turn static images into engaging videos using AI

Turn static images into engaging videos using AI Publishing: Share directly to Instagram and Facebook from within the app. It’s also possible to export and post wherever without watermarks

Instagram says it will wait for user feedback to continue improving and adding more features in the future. Edits is available globally and free to download in the App Store and Google Play Store.