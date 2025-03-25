I’ll never travel without this headphone accessory, and it just got a big update

Six years after Twelve South introduced its AirFly Pro wireless receiver, an upgrade has finally been announced, as the company has just unveiled the newest AirFly Pro 2. The original model was already one of the best solutions to use wireless headphones with any in-flight entertainment system. It also works with the play Nintendo Switch and of course AirPods.

Twelve South says this updated receiver gets the latest technologies, including enhanced sound and smarter connectivity. It might be one of the best travel accessories frequent travelers can have. The company says this accessory is great for connecting Bluetooth headphones to any in-flight entertainment system, gym equipment, game console, car, or even boat. Notably, the AirFly Pro 2 is faster to pair, and you can connect up to two headphones at the same time.

“As airlines lag behind in adding Bluetooth capabilities to their inflight entertainment systems, or reserve the feature exclusively for first-class customers, AirFly Pro 2 continues to lead the way with wireless freedom on the go, giving travelers the ability to listen to their favorite music, shows, and podcasts using their preferred Bluetooth headphones,” says the company.

Image source: Twelve South

Twelve South’s AirFly Pro 2 features the latest Qualcomm QCC3056 audio processor, which includes these improvements:

Automatically optimizes sound quality and latency while consuming media;

Reduces background noise for better voice clarity

Connects two Bluetooth devices at once

Extended battery life to 25+ hours on a single charge

Besides that, this travel accessory also improves the previous model with these functions:

More seamless connection between devices

New physical volume controls for easier adjustments

Aux-in mode to bring Bluetooth to car stereos, gym equipment, and legacy sound systems

USB-C charging port

The AirFly Pro 2 is available today on Twelve South’s website and at its Amazon store for $59.99.