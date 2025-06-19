How to get $10 off your YouTube TV bill for the next 6 months

If you’re a long-time YouTube TV subscriber, you undoubtedly remember late last year when the monthly price increased to $82.99. The live TV service is now more than twice as expensive as it was five years ago, and there are sure to be more price hikes to come. That’s the bad news. The good news is that you’re likely just a few clicks away from saving $10 on your monthly bill for the next six months thanks to an annoyingly hard to find promotion.

As spotted by 9to5Google this week, YouTube TV quietly added a new promotion that seems to be widely available for subscribers new and old. The promotion turns back the clock and lowers the price of YouTube TV plans by $10 a month for six months.

According to comments on Reddit, more subscribers than not are eligible for this promotion. It is not entirely clear how long it will be available, though, so check ASAP.

Also, before we get to the how-to, it’s worth noting that you are not likely to find the promotion in the YouTube TV mobile app. You’ll need a computer browser for this one.

How to get $10 off your YouTube TV plan

Here are the steps you need to follow to get the YouTube TV deal on your account:

Visit tv.youtube.com in a browser on your computer and log in to your account. Click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of the page and go to Settings. Under Membership, find your plan (i.e. Base Plan) and click the Manage button. Under Options, click on the option that reads “Get $10 off your current plan” You’ll be redirected to a page which explains that you’ll be charged a promotional price of $72.99 for the next six month. Click Agree.

I received the following email from YouTube TV: “Congratulations. A promotional offer has been applied to your account. We value your membership and are excited to continue to provide you with high quality entertainment with 85+ channels, unlimited DVR, and more.”

I had no idea this was a thing until I read about it online, but I was able to find it on my account. As a result, I will be saving $60 on my YouTube TV subscription for the rest of the year. It’s still expensive, but that’s $60 that I wouldn’t have had otherwise.