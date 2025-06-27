Google’s new Doppl app lets you try on clothes with AI before you buy

Shopping is one of the main reasons we use tools like Google Search. That’s probably why Google has added so many shopping-related features to its products over the years. More recently, it’s also why it introduced AI tools to improve online shopping.

Google’s AI Mode tool for Google Search is one example. Google gave AI Mode a major upgrade at I/O 2025, which includes some exciting new shopping tools.

For instance, AI Mode can automatically buy products for you when the price drops. It monitors the web for deals and lets you know when a product hits your target price. Once you confirm the purchase, AI Mode can complete it on your behalf.

The most exciting AI Mode feature shown off at I/O 2025 is something called “Try it on.” This builds on existing Google tech that lets users try on clothes virtually with AI. To use it in AI Mode, you just upload a photo of yourself.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

But you know what would be even better? A separate Google app dedicated to trying on clothes virtually. That’s exactly what Doppl is. It’s a new experimental app from Google, now available for iPhone and Android users in the US.

At I/O 2025, Google explained the AI behind AI Mode’s ability to show how clothes might look on you:

This state-of-the-art technology is the first of its kind working at this scale, allowing shoppers to try on billions of items of clothing from our Shopping Graph. It’s powered by a new custom image generation model for fashion, which understands the human body and nuances of clothing — like how different materials fold, stretch, and drape on different bodies. It preserves these subtleties when applied to poses in your photos. The result is a try-on experience that works with photos of you.

The AI Mode feature is currently available only as a Search Labs experiment in the US.

Google said in a blog post that Doppl is “a new experimental app from Google Labs to help you visualize how an outfit might look on you and explore your style.”

Doppl doesn’t just create a digital image of you in an outfit. It can also produce animated versions, so you can see how the clothes look in motion. The AI generates videos to help you visualize how the outfit moves with you.

The Doppl experience on iPhone. Image source: App Store

Google says Doppl builds on the AI Mode tech from I/O 2025. The app lets you use photos of clothing or screenshots to try things on. You’ll still need to upload a full-body photo first to try on outfits in the app.

Once you’ve tried on clothes with Doppl, you can export the images. After all, you might want to send them to a friend or family member for a second opinion, just like you would with mirror selfies in a store.

That said, Doppl is still in its early stages and may not always get things right. Google notes that “fit, appearance, and clothing details may not always be accurate.”

I’ll also point out that Google hasn’t explained how Doppl handles your privacy. You’re sharing personal photos with Google’s AI, and it’s unclear if the company plans to use the app for advertising. Trying on clothes virtually might reveal your fashion preferences to Google’s systems.

The good news is Doppl is already available on iPhone and Android in the US, so you can try it out right away if you’re interested.