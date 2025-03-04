Google will reportedly introduce a new Pixel Sense assistant on Pixel 10

Well, it seems Google is once again going down the rabbit hole of giving its users five different ways to accomplish the same task in four different apps. We’ve known about “Pixie,” a new assistant slated to arrive with the Pixel 10, for quite some time. However, new details about the assistant, including a new Pixel Sense app, have finally surfaced, and it looks like it will feature a more personalized feel than Google Assistant and Gemini.

The assistant will be accessible via an app Google is calling Pixel Sense, according to reports from Android Authority. Google has supposedly described the app as allowing users to “Get the most personalized experience based on the things you do on your Pixel.”

Of course, Pixie isn’t the first time Google has tried to bring its own personalized assistant to the masses. Need we dive down the historical timeline of gone-but-not-forgotten Google services like “At a Glance” and the “new” Google Assistant? More recently, Gemini has filled this spot, especially with the upcoming release of Gemini Live video and screen sharing on Android phones.

However, it seems the Pixel 10 will lean on Pixel Sense. Reports claim the new Pixel Sense app will be able to pull information from other Google apps like Calendar, Chrome, Contacts, Docs, Files, Gmail, Keep Notes, Messages, Google Maps, Phone, Photos, an unreleased app called Aurelius, and more.

Google also says all of this will be handled on-device, which means it will likely run off Gemini Nano, and will be able to process media files the same way Pixel Screenshots processes screenshots. Pixel Sense will also be able to adapt to how you use your phone—which suggests some type of learning process that monitors how you use your device.

Exactly how all of this will come together is still unknown, though, and these initial reports should all be taken with a grain of salt until Google makes an official announcement regarding Pixie and Pixel Sense.