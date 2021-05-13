Google’s last several smartphones have been unexciting, to say the least. Google hasn’t really taken many risks with the design of its Pixel phones in recent years, and while the Pixel 5 was generally well-reviewed, it didn’t make waves in the industry. Google didn’t seem to be all that interested in competing against the likes of Samsung and Apple for a sizable share of the smartphone market, but that might change before the end of 2021.

On Thursday, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser published a new video that features the first purported renders of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As you can see in the image above and in the video below, this is quite possibly the most significant redesign the Pixel phones have seen in years, if not ever.

Starting from the front of the phone, the display is as full as we’ve ever seen on a Pixel. Google’s bezels stayed big while other vendors were doing their best to eliminate them, but the bezels on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro look more like those of the iPhone 12 or Galaxy S21. Google has also apparently centered the selfie camera, and even added an in-display fingerprint sensor, bringing the Pixel up to speed with the Galaxy S21.

Moving to the back, Google appears to have gone an exciting new direction with the camera array, and rather than crowding all of the rear cameras into a small square, there is now a big camera band that stretches the width of the phone. The Pixel 6 has two lenses while the Pixel 6 Pro has three. Unfortunately, Prosser was unable to obtain any specifications, so we’ll have to wait for future leaks to learn what those cameras can do.

As for why Google finally decided to break out of its shell and produce a unique, original flagship phone with a striking design, Prosser points to the rumor that Google will introduce its GS101 Whitechapel chip alongside the Pixel 6. Just like Apple’s M1 chip debuted with a series of new Mac computers last fall, Google wants to showcase its own silicon on a device that people will actually want to buy. That’s as good an explanation as any.

There is still plenty that we don’t know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but at long last, it appears as though Google is planning to bring something to market that could go toe to toe with other top flagships. Knowing Google’s history with leaks, there’s a chance that we could learn more about the phones sooner than expected.

You can watch the entire episode of Front Page Tech below, and if you have any doubts about the leaks therein, know that another prolific leaker, Max Weinbach, has corroborated (nearly) everything in the video.

