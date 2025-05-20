Google Beam uses AI to turn video calls into lifelike 3D experiences

One of the most entertaining reveals from Google I/O 2021 was Project Starline. The research project looked to be the next evolution of video communication, utilizing several technologies to enable remote conversations with life-size, three-dimensional depictions of the participants in a video call. Four years later, Project Starline is one step closer to reality with a brand new name, with Google Beam making its debut at Google I/O 2025.

According to Google, Beam “will use AI to enable a new generation of devices that help people make meaningful connections, no matter where they are.”

Google explained that its AI volumetric video model is what makes video calls on Beam appear fully three-dimensional from any angle. It transforms the 2D video streams into 3D experiences, maintaining the illusion even as users move around the room.

Google goes on to note that Beam is built on Google Cloud and will combine the power of its AI video model with its light field display. As a result, Google believes that Beam users will be able to make eye contact, read subtle facial cues, and build trust as if they were talking face-to-face. Clearly, businesses will be Google’s primary target.

The company also announced that it’s exploring bringing its speech translation feature, which is coming to Google Meet today, to Google Beam. Your conversations will be translated in close to real-time as you speak, maintaining your voice, tone, and expression.

Google says it’s working with HP to bring the first Google Beam devices to market with select customers before the end of the year. The first products will be revealed at InfoComm 2025, which kicks off in Orlando, Florida, on June 7th. Google is also working with Zoom, Diversified, and AVI-SPL to bring the technology to businesses around the world.