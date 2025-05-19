Google killed the Chromecast, but Walmart just launched a budget replacement

Last year, Chromecast digital media players became the latest product line to enter the Google Graveyard. Google dumped the brand in favor of its Google TV Streamer, but Walmart appears to be picking up the slack with a new budget streaming device called the Onn 4K Plus.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the device launched this week without any promotion from Walmart. There had been numerous leaks spoiling the existence of the Onn 4K Plus as early as last year, but it’s now suddenly available to buy on Walmart.com.

All the details about the new Onn 4K Plus. Image source: Walmart

Priced at just $29.88, it’s a rather capable device, with a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU, G310 V2 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of storage. The Onn 4K Plus can stream in 4K Ultra HD resolution, supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and runs Google TV, giving users access to 700,000+ movies, shows, and more across 10,000+ apps, and 800+ free live TV channels.

The streaming box also comes with a voice remote that features branded buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and Paramount+, as well as a Free TV button. You can press the button at the top of the remote to activate Google Assistant for voice commands.

For now, the Onn 4K Plus is only available in the US and will be region-locked everywhere else, so unless you live in the US, you can safely skip this streaming device.

Why exactly Walmart has done nothing to advertise this new release remains a mystery.