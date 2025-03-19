Gentler Streak gets a major redesign focused on your wellbeing

Gentler Streak, the 2024 Apple Design Award winner for Social Impact and the 2022 Apple Watch App of the Year, just released a major update revamping the app’s design. After introducing several new features and evolving the app from an exercise tracker to the ultimate health hub, the developers decided to simplify the experience so more users could take advantage of more features.

In a blog post, Gentler Streak’s CEO Katarina Lotric explained what led to this design change: “Gentler Streak has continually evolved to give people a more holistic picture of their wellbeing and its effect on their fitness. But with time, we noticed that not everyone was discovering them. That got us thinking: if we were launching version 1.0 with what we have today, how would we design it? The answer led us to reimagine the experience – putting everything that matters most right there on the Streak: easy to spot and understand at a glance.”

Previously, Gentler Streak had four tabs; now, there are three. The main page, the Streak, features everything you need and sits right below your Activity Path, the core of the app.

According to the developers, For You takes the lead in the morning, highlighting your latest wellbeing, sleep, and cycle insights. Later in the day, if you log any activities, those take the prime spot.

The For You section can be customizable and offer these experiences:

Daily Wellbeing Recap

Last Night’s Sleep

Menstrual Cycle

Go Gentler Suggestions

Monthly Recap (every 1st day of each month)

Insights (not enabled by default)

Users can add or remove the features mentioned above to make their For You more personal. Another important change is that logged activities on the day now appear above it. With that, you can get information about your day’s workouts at a glance.

Lastly, Gentler Streak offers a free premium cycle tracking feature for everyone who starts tracking their period with the app until the end of March. Once people start tracking their period with the app, this feature becomes free for life.

“By logging your cycle, you gain an extra layer of insight into how your body’s energy levels are likely responding throughout its phases. Whether your mood follows expected patterns or you notice your experience is different, both are valuable insights. Keeping a journal with workout summaries can help you recognize these trends over time,” explains Jasna Krmelj, CTO and co-founder at Gentler Stories, the feature’s owner.

Gentler Streak is free to download. Its monthly subscription is $7.99, the premium yearly plan is $54.99 with Family Sharing included, and there’s also a $ 179.99-lifetime plan with Family Sharing included.