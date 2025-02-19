Gemini AI is no longer available in the iOS Google app for an obvious reason

Google Gemini features will no longer be available in the iOS Google app. As AndroidCentral spotted, the company emailed Gemini users to highlight this change.

“We’re making some changes to create an even better Gemini experience on iOS,” the email said. “Gemini is now available as its own app, and that’s now the best place to use Gemini. To continue using Gemini, download the new Gemini app from the App Store.”

This change occurred because Google wants to prioritize the Google Gemini app for iOS instead of needing to maintain Gemini features in multiple apps. Since the company released a proper Gemini app late last year, it’s only natural that the company is focusing on it.

In the aforementioned email, Google highlights all the main features users can take advantage of in the Gemini app, including:

Go Live with Gemini to brainstorm ideas, simplify complex topics and rehearse for important moments;

Gemini connects with your favorite Google apps like Search, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and more;

Study smarter and explore any topic with interactive visuals and real-word examples;

Unlock a world of expertise and get tailored information about any topic;

Plan trips better and faster;

Create AI-generated images in seconds;

Get summaries, deep dives, and source links all in one place;

Brainstorm new ideas or improve existing ones.

If you try to use Google Gemini features under the Google app, there’s a new screen that shows “Gemini has its own app. Download the Gemini app for iPhone.” That said, it’s likely that the company will soon remove references to its AI from its main app in the near future.

Even though Gemini isn’t fully integrated with Apple Intelligence, as ChatGPT is, iPhone 15 Pro users or newer can integrate the Gemini experience with the Action Button and other shortcuts.