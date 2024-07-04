Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 leaks reveal all the specs of Samsung’s 2024 foldables

Samsung’s second big launch event of the year is scheduled for July 10th in Paris. The Korean giant will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 handsets. Fans of foldable phones are probably dying to find out whether the new Samsung devices are worthy upgrades. Thanks to a massive number of leaks, we know virtually everything there is to know about both devices.

But the latest leak again proves that Samsung can’t keep its Galaxy flagships a secret. Or it just doesn’t want to. After a retailer accidentally published press renders showing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 from all angles and in all colors, we now have a last-minute specs leak that reveals everything about the new handsets.

The leak comes courtesy of Evan Blass (via The Verge), who shared screenshots of what appear to be the product pages Samsung will use for the two devices.

The screenshots reveal everything you’d want to know about the handsets, except for the price. They also confirm that all previous Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 rumors were accurate.

Galaxy Z Fold 6

The next-gen Fold will look more like the boxier Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’ll feature a slightly larger external display at 6.3 inches and a familiar 7.6-inch foldable screen. The device will be thinner than its predecessor, just as rumors said it would. It’ll also be slightly shorter and wider than the Fold 5. More interesting is the weight drop. At 239g, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 14g lighter than the Fold 5.

The main foldable screen will be significantly brighter, at 2600 nits. It’ll also feature a new slim Flex Hinge design, which is probably responsible for the drop in thickness and weight. The Fold 6 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor you expect paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. I’d expect other storage options to be available to buyers, however.

On the camera front, we’re looking at a familiar setup. The main triple-lens module has a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. There’s a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front and a 4-megapixel camera under the foldable screen.

The Fold 6 will also feature an improved Armor Aluminum frame, IP48 water resistance, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back.

When it comes to battery life, you can expect the same 4,400 mAh battery pack to power the Fold 6. But the handset might last longer thanks to the new Snapdragon processor. The leaked documents say the handset will last up to one hour longer when browsing the web on LTE and two hours when playing video.

Galaxy Z Flip 6

For some buyers, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be the more interesting new Samsung foldable. Blass also leaked product pages for the handset, which indicate some common specs with the Fold 6.

The clamshell handset will have the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. The leaked specs sheet says the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature 256GB of storage, but I expect multiple storage options.

The Flip 6’s build quality matches that of the Fold 6. We’ll get the same new slim Flex Hinge, an improved Armor Aluminum frame, IP48 water and dust resistance, and Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protecting the exterior.

When folded, the Flip 6 is also somewhat thinner than its predecessor, but it’s not lighter. The design remains largely the same as that of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

But the Flip 6 is getting a bigger specs bump than the Fold 6. For example, the Flip 6 will rock a 50-megapixel wide camera instead of its predecessor’s 12-megapixel lens. On the back, you’ll also find a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. A 10-megapixel selfie camera pierces the foldable screen.

The battery is another upgrade over the Flip 5. We’re looking at a 4,000 mAh battery that will get you two extra hours of LTE internet browsing and three extra hours of video playback.

Finally, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature a vapor chamber, a first for the Flip series.

The leaked Flip 6 pages also show us the upcoming wearables that Samsung might launch alongside the foldables. One of Blass’s leaked images shows the AirPods-like Galaxy Buds earphones and the next-gen Galaxy Watch models. As expected, there are plenty of Galaxy AI mentions throughout these pages.

The product pages do not seem final and lack prices for the two devices. But we don’t have too long to wait until we learn everything about Samsung’s foldables. You can see all these images in Evan Blass’s Substack newsletter or over on The Verge.