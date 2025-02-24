Galaxy S25 Edge specs leak teases an amazing ultra-thin phone

People in attendance at the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event last month might’ve been surprised by the product Samsung used to open the show: the new ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge. Then, during the hands-on experience, people crowded the Galaxy S25 Edge tables to take photos of the sleek new phone that Samsung teased briefly on stage.

Despite not being launched officially, the Galaxy S25 Edge was the big star of the show, and I’m not surprised. It can’t be just me who is interested in an ultra-thin flagship phone. I’m already looking forward to buying the iPhone 17 Air that Apple is expected to introduce this year. That’s the iPhone model that supposedly inspired Samsung to rush and unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge before Apple shows off its super-thin handset in September.

Samsung did not reveal Galaxy S25 Edge specs details at the show. While we speculated the handset would have high-end hardware like the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, we didn’t get actual confirmation at the event.

Now, someone posted on YouTube a very early hands-on video showing the Galaxy S25 Edge in action, complete with specs. The video was quickly pulled, but it confirmed leaks saying that the handset will rock high-end hardware despite being so thin.

According to SamMobile, which was among those quick enough to see the video before it was removed, the Galaxy S25 Edge is under 6mm thin. This seems to confirm rumors pointing to a profile of 5.84mm. Comparatively, the base Galaxy S25 model is 7.2mm thick.

The same YouTuber also provided the main hardware specs for the Galaxy S25 Edge units they tested. The phone features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The specs app the YouTuber used also provided purported camera details, suggesting the phone has three 12-megapixel cameras. However, the Galaxy S25 Edge only features two cameras on the back.

SamMobile explained that the app used to collect specs details usually messes up camera hardware, as the app looks at the default resolution of photos. The Galaxy S25 is rumored to feature a 200-megapixel main sensor rather than a 12-megapixel camera.

Camera specs aside, the rest of the hardware specs tell an impressive story. The Galaxy S25 Edge will apparently feature specs on par with the thicker Galaxy S25 phones.

All three Galaxy S25 models pack the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and pack at least 12GB of RAM. The list includes the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the best Galaxy S25 flavor you can buy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in blue back. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The base Galaxy S25 model, which we’ve called maybe the most minor update in history, starts at 128GB of storage. The Galaxy S25 Plus model above starts at 256GB of storage.

More interesting is the Galaxy S25 Edge battery claim. At 4,000 mAh, the battery is as big as the Galaxy S25’s battery pack. However, given the phone’s nimble profile, the Galaxy S25 Edge battery has to be thinner and taller.

It’s unclear what compromises Samsung might have made to reduce the Galaxy S25 Edge’s thickness. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip might be underclocked compared to the regular version. The phone’s thickness might have impacted the cooling system and other internal components.

The battery might match the Galaxy S25’s size, but the phone should have a larger screen, which will inevitably consume more energy.

Even if the specs aren’t confirmed for the camera, we know the handset will feature two lenses instead of three.

That said, I’m cautiously optimistic about the Galaxy S25 Edge. The phone will have high-end specs in an ultra-thin body.

Samsung’s confidence in its ability to pull off a high-end ultra-thin Galaxy S phone makes me even more excited about the iPhone 17 Air. Remember that Samsung would have never made an ultra-thin Galaxy S phone without Apple first making a slim iPhone.

With March approaching, we’re getting closer to the Galaxy S25 Edge launch event. Samsung only teased the handset in January, but the ultra-thin phone should be launched in the second quarter.