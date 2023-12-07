For the seventh year in a row, Adobe released its Creative Trends Report. For 2024, the company believes calming rhythms, wonder and joy, dynamic dimensions, and the new nostalgia are the emerging global creative trends set to make the biggest impact in the coming year.

This creative trend will be powered by generative AI, which is “ushering in a new era of creativity for everyone, opening up even more opportunities for consumers to experiment, play, and reimagine how creativity comes to life,” says the report.

“As we head into a new year, the creative landscape mirrors our disruptive, rapidly changing world,”

said Brenda Milis, Principal of Consumer and Creative Insights at Adobe. “This year’s creative trends are

especially indicative of how both creators and consumers are craving visuals that inspire and reflect the

endless possibilities of the imagination.”

These are the four creative trends Adobe predicts for 2024:

Calming Rhythms: They are being used by brands and companies in workplaces, retail spaces, outdoor installations, social platforms, and apps. Their visuals can vary from simply abstract and repetitive backgrounds to slowly shifting and moving forms, often mixed with relaxing sounds and music.

Adobe’s Calming Rhythms trend Image source: Adobe

Wonder and Joy: Adobe says that consumers are responding to visuals that inspire a sense of awe, joy, and enchantment as a coping mechanism. That said, the company forecasts this trend will expand to all types of brand messaging and experiences – from simple pleasures, including being a ‘kidult,’ to luxury travel and experiences and AI-generated imaginative environments.

Adobe’s Wonder and Joy trend Image source: Adobe

Dynamic Dimensions: Inspired by elements that blend and create an impactful visual experience with 2D and 3D elements, Dynamic Dimensions merge together through video, music, and illustrations. According to the Adobe Creative Trends Report, in 2024, young people’s attitudes toward vulnerability will evolve as they normalize emotional expression and mental health issues both on and offline.

Adobe’s Dynamic Dimensions trend Image source: Adobe

The New Nostalgia: Lastly, the New Nostalgia trend mixes the consumer appreciation for vintage style with a contemporary interpretation and flair. In 2024, Adobe believes we’ll see more of old fashion mixed with new technologies.

Adobe’s The New Nostalgia trend Image source: Adobe

Adobe, of course, says it has all the features within its Creative Cloud to help you set your business/website/social media to these new trends. Nonetheless, it’s interesting that the company thinks we all want to go to a “good times” vibe for 2024.

Surely, I’m already seeing the new nostalgia vibes all over the place. Let’s see how the other trends go next year.