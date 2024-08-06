Flighty for iOS now shows why your flight is delayed

Popular iPhone app Flighty just got a massive upgrade. With version 4.0, the app shows why your flight has been delayed. With this new feature, the developers have added even more value to this must-have app for everyday travelers.

Flighty 4.0 brings the following features:

Delay Reasons : When airlines leave you in the dark, Flighty tells you exactly what’s going on and why. Every flight gets a clear, concise summary of what’s going on. Delay coverage includes ground stops, late inbound aircraft, weather, congestion, taxi delays, ATC staffing, events like Superbowl, and more.

: When airlines leave you in the dark, Flighty tells you exactly what’s going on and why. Every flight gets a clear, concise summary of what’s going on. Delay coverage includes ground stops, late inbound aircraft, weather, congestion, taxi delays, ATC staffing, events like Superbowl, and more. Delay Predictions : Late planes are the #1 cause of delays. So Flighty uses machine learning to predict them up to six hours before the airline issues a delay. Alongside an all-new Where’s My Plane design, including the name and birthday of your aircraft.

: Late planes are the #1 cause of delays. So Flighty uses machine learning to predict them up to six hours before the airline issues a delay. Alongside an all-new Where’s My Plane design, including the name and birthday of your aircraft. Airport Delays : Air Traffic Control mandates are the #2 cause of delays. Other causes include ground stops, thunderstorm delays, taxi traffic, and even Super Bowl congestion! Flighty now taps into the same FAA and Eurocontrol data your pilot uses to uncover what is impacting every single flight.

: Air Traffic Control mandates are the #2 cause of delays. Other causes include ground stops, thunderstorm delays, taxi traffic, and even Super Bowl congestion! Flighty now taps into the same FAA and Eurocontrol data your pilot uses to uncover what is impacting every single flight. Airport Delay Trend: Sometimes it’s not your plane — it’s the airport. Check how smoothly your airport is running with live performance of takeoffs and landings.

Flighty says the Airport Delays and Delay Reasons are available fully in the US and partially elsewhere. Delay Predictions and the Airport Delay Trend feature work worldwide. Besides that, version 4.0 offers aircraft names, tappable flights in Where’s My Plane, 40% fewer missing tail numbers, and a new “Schedule Changed” status.

Flighty says it offers faster delay alerts, from two to 90 minutes, than most airlines and 24 to 48 hours faster cancellation and schedule change alerts.

With this update, you can have your Calendar synced with the app, share your flights with friends, and learn anything you might need to know about your flight before it takes off.

The app is free to download and offers many perks without making you pay for a subscription. However, if you want to know why your flight has been delayed, add Live Activities, and more, you’ll need a subscription. The monthly plan costs $5.99, but there are other options depending on your needs. You can find Flighty here on the App Store.