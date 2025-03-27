Final Cut Pro update brings Image Playground to Mac and iPad

Alongside the second Release Candidate version of macOS 15.4, Apple also updated Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad. The video editor has added Apple Intelligence features in both versions, but different capabilities depending on the software.

These are the release notes for Final Cut Pro 11.1 for Mac, including Apple Intelligence features:

Add color corrections and effects to an adjustment clip above the timeline to apply them to a range of clips at once

Get inspired with Image Playground and use Apple Intelligence to quickly create stylized images based on a description, suggested concepts, or people from your Photos library

Speed up Magnetic Mask workflows with important bug fixes, performance improvements, and a new keyboard shortcut to show or hide the Magnetic Mask Editor

Use the Quantec QRS effect to create natural and transparent audio reverbs that simulate real acoustic spaces

Stay organized by renaming audio effects in the inspector

Reveal the source of a Multicam angle or synced clip in the browser

Move markers in the timeline by dragging them in a clip, or remove markers by dragging them out of a clip.

Final Cut Pro for iPad has been updated to version 2.2 with Apple Intelligence and these other features:

Expand your editing workflows with support for portrait orientation on your iPad

Speed up your editing with keyboard shortcuts to nudge a selection, replace with gap, and lift, or overwrite to the primary storyline

Get inspired with Image Playground and use Apple Intelligence to quickly create stylized images based on a description, suggested concepts, or people from your Photos library

Capture in 50fps for additional editing flexibility and delivery options.

Final Cut Pro for Mac is a one-time purchase, while the iPad version offers a monthly or annual subscription. Below, you can learn more about the iPad version of Apple’s professional video software editor.