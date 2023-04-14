What games is the Epic Games Store giving away for free this week?

If you purchase through affiliate links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

For the past four years, the Epic Games Store has been giving away free games every week. That trend will continue throughout 2023, and every time new free games go live on the store, we’ll be sure to update this page with the latest selection.

Epic Games Store free games this week

As of April 13th, Second Extinction and Mordhau are free on the Epic Games Store. The two games will be free until April 20th at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

Second Extinction, which has been in early access since October 2020, is an online co-op FPS that tasks you and up to two friends with taking down hordes of mutated dinosaurs. The game features one big map, like Fortnite, but there are multiple regions to explore. The game also has 6 heroes, 12 weapons, and 6 missions to choose from. The full release is currently set for October 20th, 2022, bringing a ton of new content to the game.

Mordhau is a multiplayer game as well, but you’ll be taking on other real players in this brutal medieval hack-and-slasher. You can participate in small-scale skirmishes or 80-player wars in the game’s different modes, but you’ll really need to hone your skills to stand a chance on the battlefield. As you can see in the trailer above, these fights get bloody fast.

Which games will be free next week?

Beyond Blue and Never Alone will be free on the Epic Games Store next week.

How to get Epic Games Store games for free

In order to download the free games on the Epic Games Store, all you need is an Epic Games account. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for free right here. Once you’re signed in, just head to the game’s store page, click the big GET button, and follow the instructions to add the game to your account for free.

When do free games refresh every week?

Typically, the Epic Games Store refreshes its freebies every Thursday at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET. Every once in a while, Epic will change the schedule and do something cool, like give away a new game every day, as was the case last December.

Full list of free Epic Games Store games in 2023

April 6 – April 13: Dying Light: Enhanced Edition, shapez

Dying Light: Enhanced Edition, shapez March 30 – April 6: The Silent Age, Tunche

The Silent Age, Tunche March 23 – March 30: Chess Ultra, World of Warships — Starter Pack: Ishizuchi

Chess Ultra, World of Warships — Starter Pack: Ishizuchi March 16 – March 23: Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War March 9 – March 16: Call of the Sea

Call of the Sea March 2 – March 9: Rise of Industry

Rise of Industry February 23 – March 2: Duskers

Duskers February 16 – February 23: Warpips

Warpips February 9 – February 16: Recipe for Disaster

Recipe for Disaster February 2 – February 9: City of Gangsters, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

City of Gangsters, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider January 26 – February 2: Adios, Hell is Others

Adios, Hell is Others January 19 – January 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Epistory – Typing Chronicles January 12 – January 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, Divine Knockout

First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, Divine Knockout January 5 – January 12: Kerbal Space Program, Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Kerbal Space Program, Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice December 29, 2022 – January 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition, Eximus: Seize the Frontline

We’ll continue to update this list as Epic gives away more games in 2023.