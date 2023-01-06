Delta will start offering free in-flight Wi-Fi on February 1

In a move that will certainly be welcomed by travelers, T-Mobile and Delta Air Lines have announced that they will be offering free in-flight Wi-Fi to both T-Mobile customers and Delta SkyMiles Members starting in February.

After being rumored to be rolling out free in-flight Wi-Fi in 2023, the two companies have confirmed in a press release that the new benefit will be rolling out to Delta SkyMiles Members starting on February 1. T-Mobile customers have been enjoying free Wi-Fi on Delta for a while now, but this year the two companies will roll it out to anyone who flies on the airline as long as they have a free SkyMiles membership.

Mike Sievert, the T-Mobile CEO, said in a statement that staying connected on flights should be an “easy, seamless experience.”

“At T-Mobile, we believe staying connected while traveling should be an easy, seamless experience. T-Mobile customers already get free in-flight Wi-Fi, and now we’re partnering with Delta to bring that experience to all SkyMiles Members so that anyone flying Delta can enjoy online access from takeoff to touchdown.”

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement that the move is part of the company’s effort to deliver a “differentiated onboard experience.”

“The ability to stay connected while seeing the world is simply foundational. Delta’s new partnership with T-Mobile signifies another exciting step forward as we lead the industry in delivering a differentiated onboard experience that’s as comfortable and personalized as sitting in your own living room.”

The companies say that in-flight Wi-Fi will start to roll out for domestic flights in the United States starting on February 1 and expand to an estimated 700 flights by the end of 2023. The companies plan to grow the service to regional and international flights starting next year. All customers will need to do is log into their free Delta SkyMiles account.