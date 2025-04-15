ChatGPT now has a library for all of your AI-generated images

OpenAI’s endless torrent of major product launches and new features continues this week with the arrival of a library for your ChatGPT image creations.

On Tuesday, OpenAI took to X to announce the ChatGPT library feature, which it says is rolling out now to all Free, Plus, and Pro users on mobile and chatgpt.com. Every image you create in ChatGPT will end up here, making it easy to sort through them all.

All of your image creations, all in one place.



Introducing the new library for your ChatGPT image creations—rolling out now to all Free, Plus, and Pro users on mobile and https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg. pic.twitter.com/ADWuf5fPbj — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 15, 2025

In the Library tab on the mobile app, you’ll see a new Make Image button which you can press to initiate a conversation with ChatGPT. Once you describe the image and ChatGPT generates it, the image will appear in your library. You can then tap on any of your AI images to edit them, save them to your device, or share them with friends.

I couldn’t find the library tab on the web version of ChatGPT, but it did show up on the ChatGPT mobile app. OpenAI is still in the process of rolling the new feature out, so check back tomorrow on the web if you can’t find the library today.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The timing of the rollout is especially interesting, as The Verge reported on Tuesday that OpenAI is working on a social network built around ChatGPT’s image-generation capabilities. Every new feature that OpenAI adds to ChatGPT could potentially bring it one step closer to becoming the full-on social network every online service seems to become.