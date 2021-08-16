‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ is now official after leaks spoiled the surprise

Activision released the first trailer for the next entry in its long-running Call of Duty franchise on Monday. Call of Duty: Vanguard will once again be set in World War II, with a trailer suggesting that all four theaters of the war will be in Vanguard. Before the trailer dropped, Activision had been sending short video clips to content creators all around the world. The teaser trailer appears to be an amalgamation of those clips with additional footage included.

Watch the first Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer

Throughout the trailer, we see a series of locales along with the names and faces of soldiers fighting there. In all, we see four faces, and we suspect that these will be the playable characters in Vanguard’s campaign. Near the end of the trailer, four soldiers appear in the official artwork as well. Maybe each chapter of the game will focus on a new character in each of the four theaters.

The trailer also confirms that a more substantial reveal is coming later this week. On Thursday, August 19th, Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games will host a worldwide reveal event in Call of Duty: Warzone. The popular battle royale game will undoubtedly cross over with Vanguard when it launches. If you want to take part in the festivities, be sure to log in early. Activision says that its in-game event will begin at 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET, so you might want to set an alarm.

When can you play the new Call of Duty?

Additionally, ModernWarzone on Twitter has shared some details about Activision’s plans beyond the reveal. According to the tweets, an early PlayStation alpha test will take place from August 27th – 29th. Activision will then invite more PS4 and PS5 owners to participate in a beta test from September 10th – 12th. Even more gamers should have the chance to join from September 16th – 20th for an open beta ahead of the game’s official release date on November 5th, 2021.

There’s still much that we don’t know about Call of Duty: Vanguard, but most of our questions should be answered before the end of this week.

