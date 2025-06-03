Bing Video Creator is a free tool powered by OpenAI’s Sora text-to-video AI model

The tidal wave of artificial intelligence integration continues this week as Microsoft rolls out the new, free Bing Video Creator in the Bing mobile app.

Believe it or not, it’s now been two years since Microsoft brought the Bing Image Creator to life, giving users access to AI image generation directly from its search engine. This April, Microsoft added even more AI functionality with the introduction of Copilot Search in Bing, and now, Bing users will have the ability to create short videos with AI.

“Whether you’re letting your imagination run wild, bringing a story to life, or looking for that perfect video to communicate what you’re thinking, Bing Video Creator puts the power of video creation at your fingertips,” the Bing team says. “We’re excited to empower anyone to turn their words into wonder through an AI-generated video.”

How to use Bing Video Creator

Microsoft says that Bing Video Creator is coming to desktop and Copilot Search soon, but right now, it’s only available in the Bing mobile app on iOS and Android.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If you want to get started with the new tool, open the Bing app on your phone or tablet and tap the menu button in the lower-right corner. You should see a new button titled “Video Creator” in the list of apps. You can also just start typing “Create a video of…” in the search bar if you want to start the process without digging through menus.

Whichever option you choose, you can then type in a description of the video you want and hit “Create.” The Bing team explains that the more context and detail you offer, the better your AI-generated video will turn out. The time to generate the video will vary depending on the prompt, but you’ll get a notification when it’s ready.

Videos generated with Bing Video Creator are 5 seconds long and can be created in 9:16 format (with 16:9 format coming soon). You can queue up to three video creations at a time, and once the videos are done generating, you can download and share them. Also, videos are only stored for 90 days, so be sure to decide what to do with them before that.

The Bing Video Creator is free to use at Standard generation speeds, but everyone also has access to 10 Fast creations at launch. After that, users can redeem 100 Microsoft Rewards points for every Fast video creation going forward.