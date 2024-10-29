Apple’s Mac Pro got one key upgrade after the M4 iMac launch

Apple has an enticing week of Mac announcements ready for fans. After unveiling the new M4 iMac, Cupertino has also tweaked its most powerful Mac, the M2 Ultra Mac Pro. Now, if you’re planning to get this computer, it comes with USB-C accessories instead of Lightning.

This change comes over a year after the M2 Ultra Mac Pro was unveiled. At the time, we expected Apple to offer its Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad with USB-C connectors. However, it remained with its Lightning standard.

With the new M4 iMac, Apple upgraded its peripherals with a USB-C port. That said, despite the colorful keyboard and trackpads available with the iMac, the black and white versions sold separately also have this new port.

Despite that change, the M2 Ultra Mac Pro specs are unchanged. You can still get this device with up to a 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine. It features up to 192GB of unified memory and 8TB of storage.

When will Apple unveil a new Mac Pro?

While the company moved on from the M3 family before introducing an Ultra variation, Apple is expected to unveil a new Mac Pro and a new Mac Studio later next year. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Cupertino is working on an M4 Max and M4 Ultra Mac Studio to be unveiled around WWDC 2025. The new Mac Pro, which could finally see a design revamp, is expected to launch a little later.

At this moment, it’s unclear if Apple is planning to make the Mac Pro more modular, like its Intel counterpart introduced at the WWDC 2019. The most expensive Mac doesn’t feel like a solid upgrade even for movie studios, as it can’t be upgraded like the previous iteration.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about the possible features and changes coming with Apple’s most expensive Mac.