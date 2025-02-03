Apple’s 2025 Swift Student Challenge now live ahead of WWDC

We know WWDC is just around the corner (well, another four months, but who’s counting?) because the Swift Student Challenge is now live. As previously announced by the Cupertino company, Apple opened submissions for the 2025 Swift Student Challenge, which will award the most brilliant ideas with an all-inclusive pass to WWDC 2025.

On its website, Apple says students can submit their app until February 23, 2025. “Apple is proud to support and uplift the next generation of developers, creators, and entrepreneurs with the Swift Student Challenge. The Challenge has given thousands of student developers the opportunity to showcase their creativity and coding capabilities through app playgrounds and learn real-world skills that they can take into their careers and beyond.”

Apple highlights the importance of previous Swift Student Challenge participants, who used their creativity to develop apps that solved real-world problems. The company says it encourages students to “brainstorm and develop thoughtful ideas for apps that address important issues in their community and beyond. Dream, draft, and organize ideas for your app playground, download what you’ll need to make your vision a reality, and start building.”

In total, Apple will select 350 Swift Student Challenge winners whose submissions demonstrate “excellence in innovation, creativity, social impact, or inclusivity.” From this group, the company will name 50 distinguished winners whose work is “truly exceptional” and invite them to WWDC 2025 in Cupertino for “three incredible days.”

Apple says all winners get one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program, a special gift from the company, and more.

Besides a minimum age and being registered as an Apple developer or a member of the Developer Program, students need to fulfill one of the following requirements: