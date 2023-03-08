Apple will let you use a different Apple ID to download beta software

With the beta cycle of iOS 16.4, we learned that Apple would no longer let anyone try the beta developer build without being enrolled in the company’s developer program. Now, with beta 3 of this upcoming operating system, Apple has given us a bit more information on how it will handle beta updates in the future.

While this doesn’t change how people enroll in the current generation of operating systems (iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9), this will be different starting with iOS 17 beta testing cycle.

According to 9to5Mac, iOS 16.4 beta 3 will let you set a different Apple ID to download a beta software update. For example, if you have a dev account for your company, but your iPhone uses your personal Apple ID, you can still keep your personal account, but you can also connect your dev information to your iPhone and download the new beta.

When you go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Update, you’ll see a menu showing your Apple ID. Tapping there will let you enter an Apple ID other than your iCloud ID. If you’re a member of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Beta Software Program through another Apple ID, you’ll be able to download the latest beta.

Apple is making this change to ensure only registered developers (the ones that pay $99/year) can test the betas for developers. Besides that, all other users can still enroll in the public beta program, which usually comes a day after the dev beta build is published.

Apple started testing iOS 16.4 almost a month ago. This update includes 30+ emojis, tweaks to the Apple Music and Apple Podcasts apps, 5G Standalone support, new HomeKit architecture, and more. BGR will let you know if we discover more about this new operating system before it releases to all users.