Apple resumes iOS 18.3 testing with beta 2

A few weeks after seeding the first testing version of iOS 18.3, Apple is now back with beta 2. At the moment, it’s unclear what’s new with this version. However, Apple won’t likely take much longer to release the official version to all users.

So far, the beta of iOS 18.3 only includes a few new features. Here’s what we know:

Robot vacuum support: This feature was delayed to 2025. X user Aaron Perris discovered strings in the iOS 18.3 beta code that show Apple wants to offer this feature with this next software update. When it’s available, robot vacuum makers will be able to offer their robot vacuums through Apple’s Home app.

Turn off satellite communication: According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, those companies who deploy iPhones through Mobile Device Management will be able to disable satellite communication services. The journalist says this is “designed for defense/space agencies who don’t want employees tapping into it.”

Camera Control icons: Apple has updated the Camera Control icons to the new Dark Mode. This change has been spotted by X user Aaron Perris.

At the moment, it’s unclear what changes Apple Intelligence might have in iOS 18.3. Given how far behind Apple is when it comes to AI, however, it’s possible that Apple will try to slip some new features and improvements into iOS 18.3, such as:

Image Playground upgrade: Apple says that in a future software update, users will be able to create images in Image Playground in a Sketch style, “an academic and highly detailed style that uses a vibrant color palette combined with technical lines to produce realistic drawings.”

Improved Siri: While I don't expect on-screen awareness with iOS 18.3, it's possible that it might get the first steps to draw on a user's personal context to deliver intelligence that's tailored to them, such as finding a podcast someone sent you, or tickets for a concert you recently bought.

Alongside iOS 18.3 beta 2, Apple also released the second testing versions of iPadOS 18.3, macOS 15.3, watchOS 11.3, visionOS 2.3, and tvOS 18.3. We’ll let you know if we find anything new in these testing versions.