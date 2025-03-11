Apple releases iOS 18.3.2 with important bug fixes for iPhone

A day after seeding the third test versions of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, watchOS 11.4, and so on, Apple released a small iOS 18.3.2 update. This version comes a month after Apple launched iOS 18.3.1 to all users.

At the time, Cupertino said this update would bring bug fixes and other improvements. This is the same release notes the company gives us now. Alongside iOS 18.3.2, Apple has also released iPadOS 18.3,2, watchOS 11.3,2, tvOS 18.3.2, macOS 15.3.2, and visionOS 2.3.2.

That said, iOS 18.3.2 comes a few weeks before iOS 18.4 is out. This update is currently in beta test and is expected to become available to iPhone users next month. iOS 18.4 is expected to add the following features:

New languages: Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India.

Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India. Image Playground: The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options.

The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options. Genmoji: Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.

With iOS 18.4 beta 3, Apple added the seven emojis teased by the Unicode Consortium last year. The company also includes the following features:

Apple News+ Food: This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more.

This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more. Vision Pro app: With iOS 18.4, Apple Vision Pro will get its own iPhone app. It will help you download apps, visionOS content, tips, and information and even set up Guest Mode.

With iOS 18.4, Apple Vision Pro will get its own iPhone app. It will help you download apps, visionOS content, tips, and information and even set up Guest Mode. Apple Maps change: You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPhone.

You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPhone. Ambient music: iOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing.

iOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing. CarPlay update: Cars with bigger screens now get three rows of apps displayed.

Cars with bigger screens now get three rows of apps displayed. Visual Intelligence: Apple added the Visual Intelligence feature to the Action Button while also adding support for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16e.

Apple added the Visual Intelligence feature to the Action Button while also adding support for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16e. Control Center: The Control Center now displays an Apple Intelligence section with three options: Talk to Siri, Type to Siri, and Visual Intelligence.

The Control Center now displays an Apple Intelligence section with three options: Talk to Siri, Type to Siri, and Visual Intelligence. Apple Vision Pro app: If you have an Apple Vision Pro, iOS 18.4 beta 2 adds the already-announced Vision Pro app.

BGR will let you know if Apple clarifies what’s new with the iOS 18.3.2 update. That said, it’s important that you download this version anyway.