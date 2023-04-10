Apple releases critical security update for iPhone 6S and iPhone 7

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

After releasing iOS 16.4.1 to iPhone users last Friday, Apple has now released a critical security update for iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 owners running iOS 15. According to the company, iOS 15.7.5 addresses two vulnerabilities that “may have been actively exploited.” This update is also available with iPadOS 15.7.5, macOS Big Sur 11.7.6, and macOS 12.6.5.

Apple says this security update is for iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, and first-gen iPhone SE owners and fixes a vulnerability on IOSurfaceAccelerator and WebKit.

The IOSurfaceAccelerator bug says that an app “may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” Regarding the WebKit issue, the Cupertino firm says it could process “maliciously crafted web content” that could “lead to arbitrary code execution.”

The company says this security update is available for iPhone 6s (all models), iPhone 7 (all models), iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation). So if you have any of these devices, you better update to the latest version available.

Interestingly, while Apple had dropped support for these models with last year’s iOS 16/iPadOS 16 update, the company still provides essential security fixes.

With rumors saying that the company could drop iOS 17 support for iPhone 8 and iPhone X models, this could at least calm users by remembering them Apple will still keep them covered for critical security updates, meaning they will still be able to use their perfectly-fine devices without worrying about a critical bug.

We’ll learn more about iOS 17 – and all other operating systems – in less than two months, as Apple announced the WWDC 2023 keynote for June 5. While we wait to discover which iPhone models will support the new update, don’t forget Apple will continue to support old iPhone models with security updates.