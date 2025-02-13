Apple might release a Studio Display with miniLED tech soon

Three years after Apple released its Studio Display monitor, it might be planning to upgrade it with miniLED. At least, that’s what display analyst Ross Young suggests in a post on X.

According to this top display insider, Apple is working on a 27-inch miniLED display for later this year or early next year. The current version of the Studio Display uses a 5K LED panel, and if this rumored product is indeed the second-generation Studio Display, the miniLED technology would be a massive upgrade.

Still, there’s also the possibility that this new 27-inch display could be a new iMac. Although there are no rumors that Apple is working on a bigger-screen Mac, the company has offered iMac models with this display size in the past.

miniLED tech has been available on the Pro Display XDR, previous iPad Pro models, and the current-generation MacBook Pro. While Apple has been experimenting with an OLED display for its iPad Pro, and rumors suggest the MacBook Pro might get this upgrade soon, miniLED displays are still very much relevant and could be an important improvement over the current panel.

miniLED has superior brightness, contrast, and color accuracy compared to LED. Apple might also be planning to upgrade the Studio Display with a faster chip and the company’s new 12MP Ultra Wide camera, which has been added to the new iMac and new MacBook Pro models.

Apple rarely updates its display offerings, so it’s very exciting to learn that a new generation might be just around the corner. Still, it’s unclear if the company will add other fancy technologies to this product, such as HDR support or ProMotion.

Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested Apple might be working on a miniLED display for 2025. With Ross Young also corroborating that rumor, it seems more than likely that we could see this product being released soon.