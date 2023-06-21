Apple is upgrading AirPods Pro 2 with five new features this year

During WWDC 2023, Apple previewed new operating system updates launching later this year. In addition, the company announced a few new features coming to AirPods Pro 2, making this pocketable AirPods Max even better.

As of now, these features are available for people running the latest iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 beta updates alongside AirPods Pro 2 firmware beta. That said, here’s what you can expect from the company’s newest wireless earbuds update coming later this year.

Adaptative Audio: AirPods Pro and AirPods Max owners can use Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes. With this update, AirPods Pro 2 will offer Adaptative Audio, which Apple says “dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation together based on the conditions of a user’s environment to deliver the best experience at the moment.”

Conversation Awareness: Another feature that comes alongside Adaptative Audio is conversation awareness. AirPods Pro 2 owners can easily start a conversation while listening to a song. This function reduces background noise and amplifies the voice of the person in front of you.

Combining these two features means isolating yourself from surrounding noises while listening to your favorite jam. Still, the AirPods will recognize once someone is trying to talk to you – or if you start talking to someone, so the music volume is lowered, and you hear them better.

Mute or unmute: When on a phone call, pressing the stern sensor of your AirPods Pro 2 will mute/unmute your voice. Previously, pressing the stern would hang up the call.

Automatic Switching: This is one of the OG features of AirPods, and Apple says it’s going to be improved with AirPods Pro 2 running the upcoming firmware. The company states that the “connection time between a user’s Apple devices is significantly faster and more reliable.”

Personalized Volume: Last but not least, this feature relies on machine learning so your AirPods Pro 2 can “understand conditions and listening preferences over time to automatically fine-tune the media experience” and protect your ears in the long run.