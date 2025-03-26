8K recording might finally come to iPhone 17 Pro, but do we actually need it?

The latest iPhone 17 Pro leak corroborates a report from a few months ago. This time, Chinese leaker Fixed Focus Digital suggests these future Pro iPhones will support 8K video recording.

The leaker says this is “something to look forward to,” as this new technology will be available “within the user’s grasp.” While they don’t say much else about this feature, 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito previously reported that Apple wants to introduce 8K recording for iPhone 17 Pro because it will finally offer three lenses with 48MP sensors.

While Apple could have offered 8K recording from the iPhone 15 Pro release, which was the first time the company added 48MP lenses, Cupertino decided to wait until all the main cameras offered higher megapixel density to deliver a more consistent experience between lenses.

Still, the iPhone 17 Pro’s rumored 8K video recording support shouldn’t make you upgrade to this future iPhone. Samsung and other smartphone brands have already offered this technology for years, and it’s just not worth it.

Not only might Apple limit this recording to higher-storage iPhone models (which means at least 256GB), but there are a few benefits to recording in this resolution, as monitors that can display this technology are scarce, editing requires more processing power, and Apple doesn’t offer an 8K display on its products.

That said, 8K recording for the iPhone 17 Pro models might not be the only video feature coming this year. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman previously reported that this might be a “video year” for iPhone users. He reported:

“In past years, Apple has focused more heavily on the camera’s photo-taking abilities. This year it will stress improvements to video recording. One of the goals for 2025’s iPhone line is to get the vlogging community and other video creators to move away from standalone cameras and use the iPhone for even more of their work. Look for Apple to more heavily than ever tout these video recording capabilities when the new iPhones debut in September.”

You can check the latest details about the iPhone 17 in our guide below.