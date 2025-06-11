5 ways Liquid Glass will change your Apple Watch in watchOS 26

watchOS 26 appears to be the most underwhelming operating system update of all the new software previewed by Apple at the WWDC 2025 keynote.

Despite the reveal of Workout Buddy, which is one of our favorite features coming to Apple Watch, the new Liquid Glass design will have a relatively small impact on the company’s smartwatch OS. Unlike the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, the Apple Watch was already moving toward this new creative direction, so the differences aren’t as obvious.

However, Apple Watch users will still notice a few ways in which watchOS 26 is about to change the Apple Watch experience once it launches later this fall. After all, the new design is capable of both “reflecting and refracting” the design elements on your Apple Watch.

5 biggest changes coming in watchOS 26

watchOS 26 announced at WWDC 2025. Image source: Apple Inc.

Smart Stack: Liquid Glass is responsible for bringing a new look and feel to Smart Stack. While it will still work the same way it does on watchOS 18, with smart predictions on the stacks, the design instantly feels more sleek.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Refreshed Control Center: Apple says it’s simplifying the Control Center experience with Liquid Glass icons. The company says that this redesign provides a “quick way to turn on Do Not Disturb, silence Apple Watch, and more.”

Apps get updated controls: Apple says that the new Liquid Glass controls help you focus more on the content available on the display. Therefore, you should be less distracted by other elements when you glance at important information on your screen.

Watch face improvements: Apple revamped some of the watch faces to imbue them with the new Liquid Glass design. The Photos watch face, for example, gets the Liquid Glass look by making the photo stand out even more.

5 watch faces being removed: Unfortunately, along with the new Liquid Glass design, Apple is also removing several popular older watch faces. At this time, it’s unclear if Apple ever plans to bring them back, but here are the faces that are no longer available in watchOS 26, according to 9to5Mac: Fire and Water, Gradient, Liquid Metal, Toy Story, and Vapor.