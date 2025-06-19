5 macOS Tahoe features that are exclusive to M1 or newer Macs

macOS Tahoe is the end of the line for Intel Macs. Still, the last models to get this major software update will have access to the new Liquid Glass design and several other features.

As with previous software releases, Apple is keeping some macOS Tahoe features exclusive to M1 Macs or newer. If you have an Intel Mac, you won’t get the features listed below.

Live Translation: Available only on M1 or newer Macs, this feature shows live translated captions in FaceTime, Messages, and the Phone app. It also provides translated text or spoken translations during phone and FaceTime calls, as well as in messages.

AI Shortcuts: This Apple Intelligence feature lets users create AI-powered shortcuts. For example, you can transcribe audio to text, create a full Apple Intelligence chatbot, and much more.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Genmoji just got better: With an M1 Mac or newer, macOS Tahoe brings improved Genmoji features. You can mix Genmoji, emojis, and descriptions to create new images. It’s even possible to combine two emojis into a new one.

Image Playground with ChatGPT: ChatGPT plays a key role in the Apple Intelligence experience. In macOS Tahoe, Image Playground is enhanced by OpenAI’s model, which now includes five new styles for image generation.

Exclusive Messages app features: Apple is bringing a few new Messages features to all Mac users. But to get poll suggestions based on conversations or to generate background images through Image Playground, you’ll need an M1 Mac or newer running macOS Tahoe.

Wrap up

All major macOS Tahoe features exclusive to M1 Macs or newer revolve around Apple Intelligence. While Apple continues to offer some standout features to all compatible Macs running Tahoe, Intel Mac users have steadily lost access to many capabilities due to the superior specs in Apple’s own chips.

BGR will update you if we discover more macOS Tahoe features limited to M1 Macs or newer models.