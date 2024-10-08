5 features Apple is expected to add to the iPad mini 7

Apple will likely introduce a new iPad mini in the coming weeks. Three years after Cupertino last revamped its smallest tablet, there are several features we expect Apple to add to the iPad mini 7, making it a solid option for buyers.

Even though a redesign and new display technology are expected for 2026 or 2027, there are at least five other features we think Apple will add to the iPad mini 7.

A18 chip: When Apple introduced the iPad mini 6, the company added the newest A15 Bionic chip, exclusively available for the iPhone 13. If Cupertino follows the trend, this new iPad will feature the A18 chip. With that, Apple will double the performance on this new iPad, while also improving memory bandwidth and power efficiency.

Apple Intelligence: The only two iPad models that don’t feature Apple Intelligence are the mini and the base-model options. Since the iPad mini is almost an iPad Air with a smaller display, we think Apple will add 8GB of RAM to this device so it can run Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Pencil Pro: Apple has made a mess out of its Apple Pencil offering. There are four different accessories that work with different iPads. If the company wants to make sense of this confusing lineup, it might add support for Apple Pencil Pro with this upcoming tablet, which would add support for squeeze gestures, haptic feedback, and Find My integration.

Camera tweak: Now, the only iPad that doesn’t offer a front-facing camera on the landscape edge is the iPad mini. This next iteration could make the switch. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple doesn’t tweak this iPad’s camera, as it’s the most portable and easy to use in portrait orientation.

Improved connectivity offerings: The new iPhone offers Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. However, BGR expects Apple to upgrade the iPad mini 7 with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and perhaps an eSIM technology instead of a physical SIM tray.

Wrap up

The new iPad mini 7 will likely be announced at Apple’s upcoming October event. Would these features be enough to make you upgrade to this tablet? BGR will let you know once we learn more about it.