Tropical trees could warn us about impending volcanic eruptions

By
Published May 28th, 2025 5:35PM EDT
Eruption active Shiveluch Volcano on Kamchatka Peninsula
Image: Alexander Piragis / Adobe

New research suggests that trees near volcanoes might help scientists detect early signs of eruptions. By monitoring subtle changes in leaf color, researchers can now reportedly track volcanic activity from space, offering a new tool for natural volcano warnings.

As magma rises underground, it releases carbon dioxide. This gas boosts plant growth, especially in areas with dense vegetation. Trees exposed to more carbon dioxide grow healthier and greener. Satellites can pick up on these changes using a tool called the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index, or NDVI, which measures plant health from orbit.

A study at Mount Etna in Italy showed that greener vegetation often coincided with increased underground activity. Over two years, researchers recorded 16 cases where spikes in carbon dioxide matched clear changes in NDVI readings. These shifts sometimes happened far from visible faults, suggesting that the signals travel across a wider area than expected.

mangrove treesImage source: ballllad / Adobe

This method could be especially helpful for monitoring volcanoes in hard-to-reach places. Traditional sensors can be expensive and difficult to maintain in rugged environments. Tracking plant changes with satellite data offers a low-cost and natural alternative to traditional volcano warning systems.

This approach builds on earlier findings from Costa Rica, where trees also reacted to volcanic carbon dioxide emissions. Now, researchers supported by NASA and the Smithsonian are testing similar methods in Panama and other parts of Central America. The aim is to develop a broader system for identifying natural volcano warnings without relying only on ground instruments.

The work could also help scientists understand how forests respond to long-term increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide. This insight could become valuable in studying climate change and its effects on global vegetation. Until then, studying past volcano eruptions, like the Tongo volcano eruption of 2022, can help us understand these massive events even more.

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

