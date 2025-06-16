This airborne toxin was discovered in the US for the first time

A new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder included a shocking revelation. According to this new paper, published in ACS Environmental Au, researchers detected an unexpected airborne toxin in US air for the first time.

The toxins in question are known as Medium Chain Chlorinated Paraffins (MCCPs). These toxins are considered toxic organic pollutants, and this is the first time they’ve been discovered in the air in the Western Hemisphere. The reason these toxins are considered organic is because they tend to be found around wastewater.

As a result, these airborne toxins can end up being released when wastewater is removed from liquid in a treatment plant. It can also end up in biosolid fertilizer, which is likely the reason that the researchers detected it, as they were set up near fields that utilize the fertilizer to help grow its crops.

The researchers say they can’t guarantee that is where the toxins came from. However, they believe that it is a reasonable explanation for why the MCCPs are ending up in the air. Because as the “sewage sludges,” which is how the researchers referred to the biosolid fertilizers, are spread across the fields, the toxins could very easily be released into the air.

Image source: Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

The smaller cousins of these airborne toxins, known as Short Chain Chlorinated Paraffins (SCCPs), are currently policed by the Stockholm Convention, and the EPA in the United States since 2009, though it’s unclear how much longer the EPA will continue to police these types of toxins following massive changes under the Trump administration. The toxins are known to travel long distances and remain in the atmosphere for long periods of time, making them harmful to human health.

The researchers believe that by regulating the SCCPs, though, we may have inadvertently increased the amount of MCCPs in the environment. It is currently just a hypothesis, but the researchers note that regulating one thing often ends up with another product filling that space, as the item is still needed in products where it was useful.

The researchers detailed their findings in the new study, highlighting that they measured the air near the fields 24 hours a day for one month. They found that there were new patterns that looked different from the standard chemical compounds found in the fertilizer. With some additional research, they discovered they were airborne toxins known as chlorinated paraffins.

MCCPs are similar in makeup to PFAS, which are often known as “forever chemicals” because of how long they take to break down. Now that researchers have measured MCCPs in the wild, it’s time to dig deeper and see just how widespread the toxins have spread, and whether or not the concentration within the air changes each season.

The researchers say that despite identifying them and knowing they exist, we still don’t know much about what MCCPs do when in the atmosphere, or even how they might affect human health long-term. More research will be needed to figure out just how dangerous these airborne toxins are.