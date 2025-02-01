Forever chemicals in our drinking water have now been linked to cancer

Forever chemicals continue to make headlines. A new study has now linked the handy but pesky chemicals known as PFAS (per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances) to cancer diagnoses tied to communities with PFAS-contaminated drinking water.

According to the study, individuals living in areas with PFAS contamination have up to a 33 percent higher risk of developing certain cancers, including those affecting the digestive system, endocrine system, respiratory system, and mouth and throat.

While PFAS chemicals have long been known for their durability and resistance to heat, stains, and water, their remarkable stability also means they persist in the environment—and in our bodies—for decades. Now, a new revelation that forever chemicals could be tied to cancer diagnoses is just another metaphorical nail in the coffin.

Since their introduction in the 1940s, PFAS have been incorporated into everything from non-stick cookware to food packaging like water bottles, firefighting foams, and water-resistant clothing. Over time, as these products break down, the chemicals leach into soil, water, and eventually the human bloodstream.

Everything from plastic water bottles to nonstick pans can include forever chemicals. Image source: mdyn / Adobe

Diet and drinking water are now considered the primary routes of exposure, putting millions at risk. Between 2016 and 2021, drinking water contaminated with forever chemicals was estimated to contribute to as many as 7,000 cancer diagnoses annually in the United States alone. Despite the evidence, the cookware industry is fighting back against PFAS bans.

One particular PFAS, known as PFBS, a replacement for the more infamous PFOA, was associated with a startling increase in mouth and throat cancers. While the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has deemed PFBS less toxic, this study highlights the need for further research into its long-term effects.

Their ability to wreak havoc on human tissue makes forever chemicals particularly dangerous, even at low doses. The study notes oxidative damage as a potential mechanism for the link between PFAS and cancers in critical areas like the thyroid, endocrine system, and digestive organs.

The kidney is especially vulnerable, leading to concerns about kidney cancer with prolonged exposure. Of course, this study was mostly just observational. Still, scientists stress that the evidence is already strong enough to justify immediate regulatory action.

Hopefully, this research serves as another wake-up call: the legacy of PFAS is far from benign, and addressing its impact will require stricter monitoring, regulation, and a commitment to finding safer alternatives.